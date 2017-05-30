Help pick the capital city for the fictional state of Western Reserve
Now that we've decided much of northern Ohio will secede and form Western Reserve, the nation's 51st state, one of the first orders of business is to decide where the capital should be located. Help us out by reading the nominations below and then casting your vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May 20
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May 8
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr '17
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC