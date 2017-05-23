East Liverpool Municipal

In Municipal Court Monday, second arraignment was set May 30 for George J. Stoffel Jr., 55, Hammondsville Road, Wellsville, charged with OVI. n Pretrials were scheduled May 25 for Terry L. Frantz Jr., 5, no address listed, charged with obstructing official business and for Martin R. Judy , 28, Samuel Street, charged with assault.

