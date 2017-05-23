Drivers charged in Bazetta 'road rage' crash that shut down Route 82
A two car crash that shut down a busy highway in Trumbull County earlier this month is being called a case of road rage by state troopers who have now charged both drivers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol filed charges against two Warren men who they say were driving a pickup truck and SUV that collided and crashed on State Route 82 in Bazetta Township on May 8. William Elmore, 26, and Anthony Minotti, 21, are both charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon ritter and steve charles
|May 20
|Naple man 66990
|1
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May 8
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr 30
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC