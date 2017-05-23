Drivers charged in Bazetta 'road rage...

Drivers charged in Bazetta 'road rage' crash that shut down Route 82

7 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A two car crash that shut down a busy highway in Trumbull County earlier this month is being called a case of road rage by state troopers who have now charged both drivers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol filed charges against two Warren men who they say were driving a pickup truck and SUV that collided and crashed on State Route 82 in Bazetta Township on May 8. William Elmore, 26, and Anthony Minotti, 21, are both charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

