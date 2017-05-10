Coroner: Still no cause of death for Trumbull Jail inmate
Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk says it could be another eight to ten weeks before he can determine what caused the death of a Trumbull County Jail inmate. An autopsy was conducted on the body of 60-year-old Gregory Wright of Warren who died after being found unresponsive in his cell on May 5th.
