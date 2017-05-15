Circle K and North End Market robbed in Warren

The cashiers on duty at the Parkman Road Circle K tell police that two men, one armed with a handgun and the other carrying a short barreled shotgun came into the store at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. While one of the suspects attempted to open the save, the other scooped up about $200 from the register drawer before running out of the store and then north on Parkman Road.

