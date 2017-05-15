Circle K and North End Market robbed ...

Circle K and North End Market robbed in Warren

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The cashiers on duty at the Parkman Road Circle K tell police that two men, one armed with a handgun and the other carrying a short barreled shotgun came into the store at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. While one of the suspects attempted to open the save, the other scooped up about $200 from the register drawer before running out of the store and then north on Parkman Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May 8 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr 30 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr 24 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,827 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC