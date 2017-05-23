Bresha Meadows's Hearing Resulted in ...

Bresha Meadows's Hearing Resulted in a Plea Deal

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Teen Vogue

She has already served nine months in a juvenile detention center in Warren, Ohio. Now, under the terms of the plea deal, which to involuntary manslaughter - she will remain at the juvenile detention center in Warren through July 29, and then will spend in a mental health facility in Cleveland before eventually returning to her family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon ritter and steve charles May 20 Naple man 66990 1
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May 8 Gwen S 36
New to town need advice on neighborhoods Apr 30 Help 1
Nicole Nixon Apr 24 Wife 2
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC