Bresha Meadows

Monday

A resolution has been reached in the case of a Warren teenager accused of killing her father while he slept. Bresha Meadows accepted a plea of "true" before a juvenile judge in Trumbull county Monday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.

