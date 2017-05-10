Auto Parkit moves into new site for inital manufacturing
After 18 months of trying to work out a deal, the man behind Auto Parkit says he's moving on with plans to park his business at different site in the city of Warren. "We are coming here and we are going to create something great in the city of Warren," Christopher Alan said, founder and CEO of the California-based manufacturer.
Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
