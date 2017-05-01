Amish take steps toward road safety

The Swartzentruber Amish in this area are looking for ways to preserve a simple way of life, as they have for generations, while at the same time recognizing some changes are necessary to increase safety on the roads. English drivers in northwestern Wayne County and eastern Ashland County might have noticed Amish buggies with a couple enhancements: A white square surrounded by white reflective tape on the back of the carriages and white tubes sticking out from the spokes of buggy wheels.

