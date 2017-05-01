Amish take steps toward road safety
The Swartzentruber Amish in this area are looking for ways to preserve a simple way of life, as they have for generations, while at the same time recognizing some changes are necessary to increase safety on the roads. English drivers in northwestern Wayne County and eastern Ashland County might have noticed Amish buggies with a couple enhancements: A white square surrounded by white reflective tape on the back of the carriages and white tubes sticking out from the spokes of buggy wheels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Gwen S
|36
|New to town need advice on neighborhoods
|Apr 30
|Help
|1
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr 13
|lavon affair
|7
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC