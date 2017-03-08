Warren police investigate suspected overdose of nine-month-old girl
Warren Police Detectives are interviewing the parents of a nine-month-old girl who may have ingested some type of opiate. According to police, Detective Nick Carney was called to a home on Douglas Street Northwest last Thursday to investigate a baby having trouble breathing.
