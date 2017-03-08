Warren meetings focus on food

Warren meetings focus on food

Tribune-Chronicle

Reducing hunger and increasing access to food for city residents will be the focus of a series of neighborhood meetings starting March 18. The meetings that will run through March 22 are a part of a year-long project that began in September to determine the level of food insecurity in Warren. "We started a taskforce that collected information from a variety of groups and organizations, and found areas of the city that may be identified as food deserts and that transportation is a big concern for residents," The Community Food Security Assessment Project is being funded through a $31,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

