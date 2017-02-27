Paris Hilton enjoys a walk with new boyfriend Chris Zylka

They must be serious! Paris Hilton's new beau Chris Zylka is spotted holding one of her tiny dogs as they stroll arm-in-arm in LA Paris Hilton seemed a bundle of cheer on Tuesday as she stepped out for a stroll with her new boyfriend Chris Zylka. The pair shared a laugh and headed up the street with linked arms, and as the Leftovers actor cradled one dog, he held another on a leash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.