High winds diminish into Wednesday ev...

High winds diminish into Wednesday evening

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Cleaning up damage left behind from winds that reached up to 70 miles per hour on Wednesday became the biggest task of the day and continued into the evening. A tree that toppled down in Hartford took with it power lines, a pole and transformer leaving almost 800 in the dark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... Jan '17 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Warren police stop chase suspect with taser (Sep '16) Sep '16 LexLuther 1
News Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Go Trump 3
News The Army wants you - to use its free ACT/SAT pr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Studio54 Norris 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC