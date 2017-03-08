High winds diminish into Wednesday evening
Cleaning up damage left behind from winds that reached up to 70 miles per hour on Wednesday became the biggest task of the day and continued into the evening. A tree that toppled down in Hartford took with it power lines, a pole and transformer leaving almost 800 in the dark.
