Family of missing Farmdale man holding out hope for his safe return

Family of missing Farmdale man holding out hope for his safe ret - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio The search continues for a missing 91-year-old Farmdale man, whose van was found by investigators in Erie, Pennsylvania last week. "Erie's not a place where he would go, he's never taken off or done anything like this," Linda Yoder said, Peters' youngest daughter.

