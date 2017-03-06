Ask Lisa: Which has more caffeine: Light- or dark-roast coffee?
Q: Which has more caffeine: Light- or dark-roast coffee? - Rebecca Click, Warren, Ohio A: All of my research indicates that the caffeine content in the two is virtually the same. Light-roast fans tend to think that their preferred coffee has more caffeine because it is roasted a shorter length of time, so its caffeine is not dissipated in the roasting process.
