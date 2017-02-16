Warren police probe social media threat of possible shooting
Police are working to determine the source of a threat found on social media that prompted classes to be cancelled at Warren G. Harding High School Tuesday. Teachers were still asked to report to work despite the post that threatened of shooting during a lunch period.
