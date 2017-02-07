Warren man convicted for drug death of Boardman woman

A Warren man awaits sentencing for providing a 43-year-old Boardman woman with a lethal dose of a drug that experts say is 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin. Roderick Means, 33, pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of involuntary manslaughter, possession of cocaine, possessing drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

