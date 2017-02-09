Warren, Liberty join Ohio spending site

Friday Feb 3

Residents in Warren and Liberty and those who live in the Lordstown School District can view how their tax dollars are being spent because officials have placed their financials on OhioCheckbook.com. There are 1,025 government entities and school districts on the website, which was launched in 2014 by Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel.

Warren, OH

