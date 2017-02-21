Tale of 2 cities: What happened when factory jobs moved from Ohio to Mexico
Chris Wade plows snow in the parking lot of a business in Cortland, Ohio. Wade worked at Delphi Automotive Systems for 13 and a half years before taking a buyout in 2006 as part of the company's ongoing shift of production out of the U.S. He works in roofing now during the summer and plows snow in the winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal...
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Warren police stop chase suspect with taser
|Sep '16
|LexLuther
|1
|Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv...
|Sep '16
|Go Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC