Ohio man charged in death of woman and her fetus in fatal OD
Authorities say an Ohio man accused of selling a woman a fatal dose of fentanyl has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in her death and the death of her fetus. Twenty-two-year-old Anton Perry, of Warren, pleaded not guilty this week in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to nine counts that also included aggravated drug trafficking and corrupting another with drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal...
|Jan 26
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Warren police stop chase suspect with taser
|Sep '16
|LexLuther
|1
|Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv...
|Sep '16
|Go Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC