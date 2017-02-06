Ohio man charged in death of woman and her fetus in fatal OD

Authorities say an Ohio man accused of selling a woman a fatal dose of fentanyl has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in her death and the death of her fetus. Twenty-two-year-old Anton Perry, of Warren, pleaded not guilty this week in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to nine counts that also included aggravated drug trafficking and corrupting another with drugs.

