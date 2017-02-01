Niles teen pleads guilty in robbery case
A Niles teen pleaded guilty Wednesday to five felony counts connected to a May 7 incident in which four people were robbed at gunpoint at a Weathersfield home. James Spitler, 18, 31 Fulton St., pleaded guilty to four counts of complicity to robbery and a count of complicity to burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal...
|Jan 26
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Warren police stop chase suspect with taser
|Sep '16
|LexLuther
|1
|Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv...
|Sep '16
|Go Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC