Man pleads not guilty in shooting that killed 2, injured 3

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Whiznews.com

A man charged with fatally shooting two people and shooting and injuring three others in what authorities say was an ongoing dispute has pleaded not guilty in northeast Ohio. The Vindicator reports 47-year-old Nasser Hamad pleaded not guilty Monday in Warren to two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder in Saturday's shooting in Howland Township.

