Man pleads not guilty in shooting that killed 2, injured 3
A man charged with fatally shooting two people and shooting and injuring three others in what authorities say was an ongoing dispute has pleaded not guilty in northeast Ohio. The Vindicator reports 47-year-old Nasser Hamad pleaded not guilty Monday in Warren to two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder in Saturday's shooting in Howland Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal...
|Jan '17
|Trump
|4
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Warren police stop chase suspect with taser (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|LexLuther
|1
|Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Go Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC