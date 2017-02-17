Lawsuit threatened if Warren mayor holds prayer vigil
A community wide prayer vigil organized by Warren Mayor Doug Franklin will go forward tonight, despite the threat of a lawsuit to stop it. The legal threat is coming from a Washington, D.C. based group which claims an elected official organizing a prayer vigil violates the constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
