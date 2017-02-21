Free breakfasts a hit in Warren

Free breakfasts a hit in Warren

Students at Little Hocking and Warren elementary schools are now being offered a free breakfast option with a grant provided by the Children's Hunger Alliance. During the Warren Local Schools regular board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Kyle Newton accepted the $4,000 grant from Sonja Hill, manager of the school and summer nutrition committee of the Children's Hunger Alliance.

