Free breakfasts a hit in Warren
Students at Little Hocking and Warren elementary schools are now being offered a free breakfast option with a grant provided by the Children's Hunger Alliance. During the Warren Local Schools regular board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Kyle Newton accepted the $4,000 grant from Sonja Hill, manager of the school and summer nutrition committee of the Children's Hunger Alliance.
