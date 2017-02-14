Court to weigh sentence of lone woman...

Court to weigh sentence of lone woman on Ohio's Death Row

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Donna Roberts, convicted of complicity in the aggravated murder of her ex-husband Robert Fingerhut, shot to death Dec. 11, 2001, by her boyfriend Nathaniel Jackson in hopes of collecting insurance money. The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear another appeal Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, by Roberts, the state's only condemned female killer, of her death sentence.

