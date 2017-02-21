Bazaars
QUARTER AUCTION: Trumbull County animal advocacy groups Never Muzzled and Animal Pawtectors are presenting a fundraising quarter auction 6 p.m. Thursday at the Trumbull Country Club, 600 Golf Drive NE, Warren. Doors open at 5. There will be more than 90 prizes, gift baskets and door prizes.
