1918: Women might be hired to work st...

1918: Women might be hired to work streetcars

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

That is what Mr. Witt believed and in the Electric Railway Journal, he predicted the era of the woman conductor, who would maintain order in the car and not As yet the Mahoning & Shenango Railway & Light Co. had made no attempt to hire women to operate its cars, but it was predicted if the labor shortage kept up it would be the inevitable result.

