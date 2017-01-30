Warren woman gets two years in stabbing
Despite pleading for mercy from the court so she could take care of her two children, a Warren woman was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for a May 2015 stabbing. Sauquita Moore, 27, 714 Lener Ave. SW, pleaded guilty in September to one count of felonious assault.
