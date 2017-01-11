Warren police officer helps shooting ...

Warren police officer helps shooting victim

Monday Jan 9 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A quick-thinking Warren police officer may have helped save the life of a man who accidentally shot himself over the weekend. Police were called to a home on Longfellow Court NE Saturday afternoon where they found a 30-year-old man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

