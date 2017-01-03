Warren mother headed to prison after children ingested heroin
A young Warren woman who's two children had to be revived after ingesting heroin faced sentencing in Trumbull county court Wednesday. Carlisa Davis appeared for sentencing for her conviction on two charges of child endangering.
