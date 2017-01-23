Warren man ordered to pay $56,000 for torching Niles concession stand

A Warren man only has to spend a few more weeks in jail, but when he gets out, he faces the payment of a $56,289 bill. That's the restitution Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice ordered 20-year-old Ricky Mohn to pay for burning down a concession stand operated by football boosters at Niles McKinley Stadium.

