Warren Fabricating executive charged with theft
Operators of family owned Warren business are saying that their Chief Financial Officer may have stolen more than $2 million from the company. Paul R. Theisler Jr., former Chief Financial Officer for Warren Fabricating and Machining, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Wednesday on one count of theft.
