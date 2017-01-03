Warren burglary suspect makes off with $12,000 in cigarettes from Sparkle Market
Warren police detectives release video in an ongoing New Year's Eve burglary investigation in hopes of identifying the suspect that made off with cash, cigars and $12,000 worth of cigarettes. "We'd like them just to observe the clothing, the individual, maybe the mannerisms of him," Detective Wayne Mackey said.
