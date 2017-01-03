Warren burglary suspect makes off wit...

Warren burglary suspect makes off with $12,000 in cigarettes from Sparkle Market

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Warren police detectives release video in an ongoing New Year's Eve burglary investigation in hopes of identifying the suspect that made off with cash, cigars and $12,000 worth of cigarettes. "We'd like them just to observe the clothing, the individual, maybe the mannerisms of him," Detective Wayne Mackey said.

