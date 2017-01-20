Valley residents dealing with flooded roads and basements
The Ohio Department of Transportation has placed high water signs along several roads, including the intersection of Routes 14 and 165 near Beloit. One resident along Goldie Road in Liberty Township sent a picture of what he describes as a river, running through his front yard.
