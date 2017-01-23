Tribune seeks tales of readers' first dates
How did your first date turn out? For our Valentine's edition, the Tribune Chronicle wants to share your stories full of the promise, excitement, awkwardness, comedy and even the disasters of your first outing with that special person. We will print the best submissions or call you to help you write your adventures.
