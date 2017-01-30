Prosecutor wants execution date for Warren 'serial killer'

The Trumbull County prosecutor says it's time to carry out the execution of a man who has been on Ohio's Death Row since 2001 after being convicted of fatally stabbing a Warren woman, raping and strangling her 12-year-old daughter, and beating, raping and strangling a Hubbard woman. Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date for 50-year-old Stanley Adams, who Watkins characterizes as a serial killer.

