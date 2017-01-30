Prosecutor wants execution date for W...

Prosecutor wants execution date for Warren 'serial killer'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The Trumbull County prosecutor says it's time to carry out the execution of a man who has been on Ohio's Death Row since 2001 after being convicted of fatally stabbing a Warren woman, raping and strangling her 12-year-old daughter, and beating, raping and strangling a Hubbard woman. Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date for 50-year-old Stanley Adams, who Watkins characterizes as a serial killer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... Jan 26 Trump 4
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Warren police stop chase suspect with taser Sep '16 LexLuther 1
News Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv... Sep '16 Go Trump 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC