Masked man robs victims at Raiders Lounge in Warren
A man closing up a Warren bar for the night tells police he was surprised by a masked gunman who robbed him and woman at the bar. The employee of Raiders Lounge at 1704 W. Market Street says he stepped out to lock the back door at around 2 a.m. Monday when he heard a voice coming from behind him.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal...
|Nov '16
|Kev from Michigan
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Warren police stop chase suspect with taser
|Sep '16
|LexLuther
|1
|Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv...
|Sep '16
|Go Trump
|3
