Man convicted of murdering Warren couple wants death sentence thrown out

A man who has been on Ohio's Death Row for thirty years for murdering an elderly couple in their Warren home has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to vacate his death sentence. Charles Lorraine was sentenced to die for the 1986 stabbing deaths of 80-year-old Doris Montgomery and her 77-year-old husband Raymond.

