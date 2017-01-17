Judge finds Warren stabbing death suspect still mentally ill
A judge has declared that Warren man charged with fatally stabbing a 71-year-old man still suffers from mental illness. Patrick Heltzel, 23, has been undergoing treatment at Heartland Behavioral Healthcare since last June when Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew Logan declared him not guilty by reason of insanity for murdering Milton Grumbling in the victim's Warren home in April 2013.
