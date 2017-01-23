Girl, 15, sent to treatment facility for evaluation after dad's...
A judge Friday ordered Bresha Meadows, the 15-year-old girl accused of killing her father in his sleep, be sent to a treatment facility, a move her family had been seeking. Trumbull County Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Rintala said the girl would be evaluated at the facility, but she did not specify for how long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal...
|Nov '16
|Kev from Michigan
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Warren police stop chase suspect with taser
|Sep '16
|LexLuther
|1
|Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv...
|Sep '16
|Go Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC