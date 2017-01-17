Family seeks justice five years after unsolved slaying
He was a new father who played football when he was in high school, a working brother known for making his sisters laugh and he died at the age of 21. Dominique Hugley was shot to death in Warren five years ago, and although someone was arrested in connection to his death, a grand jury determined there wasn't enough evidence to pursue a trial against him. Police found Hugley Jan. 12, 2012, lying face down in the side yard of a Third Street SW home.
