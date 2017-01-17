Courtroom packed as teen, 15, charged with killing father
Supporters pack courtroom where teen girl, 15, is charged with killing her father to protect her mother after 'years of abuse' Supportive family members packed a pretrial hearing for Bresha Meadows, 15, who is accused of shooting her father, whom some family members say was abusive. Bresha, then 14, allegedly shot and killed Johnathan Meadows, 41, in the head as he lay sleeping shortly before 4am on July 28 in the family's Warren, Ohio home.
