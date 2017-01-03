Berea sets 'Night of Prayer and Unity...

Berea sets 'Night of Prayer and Unity': Community Voices

The recent divisive political campaigns and demonstrations with some communities torn apart by issues of police officers and race have prompted Berea's Mayor Cyril Kleem and the pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church to offer a special community prayer service. The Night of Prayer and Unity is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 572 Pearl St. in Berea .

