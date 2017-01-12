35 Things You Might Not Know About Bi...

35 Things You Might Not Know About Birthday Boy Dave Grohl

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Bear Rocks

On January 14th, David Eric Grohl was born. We all know he'd go on to make a name for himself in Nirvana and Foo Fighters , but to celebrate his 48th birthday, here are 35 things you might not know about the rocker: 1. Dave was born in Warren, Ohio to a mom who was a teacher and a dad who was a news writer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bear Rocks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... Nov '16 Kev from Michigan 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Warren police stop chase suspect with taser Sep '16 LexLuther 1
News Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv... Sep '16 Go Trump 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC