2015 Chevy 2500HD 10-Month Build
We've all been there, wanting to build our dream vehicle, something great looking and equally capable, powerful and fun to drive. For Jimmy Portale of Niles, Ohio, the idea to build his dream truck came about long before picking up his '15 Chevy Silverado 2500HD in late 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal...
|Nov '16
|Kev from Michigan
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Warren police stop chase suspect with taser
|Sep '16
|LexLuther
|1
|Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv...
|Sep '16
|Go Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC