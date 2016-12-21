Woman convicted for part in Warren gun shop burglary
A Warren woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge for her part in an alleged plot to break into a Warren gun shop, stealing thirty firearms. Kristi Coxson, 33, appeared in U.S. District Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing stolen firearms.
