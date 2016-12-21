Warren Rotary donates coats for kids

Wanting to make sure no children are cold this winter, the Warren Rotary Club presented nearly 500 winter coats and other items to three local agencies and the Warren City School District to be distributed this month, Representatives of the Warren Family Mission, Salvation Army, Homes for Kids and Warren City Schools stopped Thursday at Berk Enterprises, where they were presented boxes of coats, gloves, scarves, hats and mittens. Julia Wetstein, president of Warren Rotary and a Berk Enterprises employee, said as the temperatures are starting to drop, the club wanted to make sure children outside at school bus stops have warm coats and other winter clothing.

