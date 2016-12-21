Warren looks to May ballot issue

Warren looks to May ballot issue

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Marietta Times

The Warren bond issue was the topic of discussion again among the Warren Local Schools Board of Education during the monthly meeting Monday evening, with the board voting to move toward placing the measure on the May ballot. "When this motion is approved, I'll be able to take the resolution to the county auditor and we will be able to determine changes," The board said they will be keeping the plan the same to build a new, centralized high school, middle school and elementary school buildings on one campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... Nov '16 Kev from Michigan 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Warren police stop chase suspect with taser Sep '16 LexLuther 1
News Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv... Sep '16 Go Trump 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,330

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC