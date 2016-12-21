Warren looks to May ballot issue
The Warren bond issue was the topic of discussion again among the Warren Local Schools Board of Education during the monthly meeting Monday evening, with the board voting to move toward placing the measure on the May ballot. "When this motion is approved, I'll be able to take the resolution to the county auditor and we will be able to determine changes," The board said they will be keeping the plan the same to build a new, centralized high school, middle school and elementary school buildings on one campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal...
|Nov '16
|Kev from Michigan
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Warren police stop chase suspect with taser
|Sep '16
|LexLuther
|1
|Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv...
|Sep '16
|Go Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC