Warren looks to May ballot issue

The Warren bond issue was the topic of discussion again among the Warren Local Schools Board of Education during the monthly meeting Monday evening, with the board voting to move toward placing the measure on the May ballot. "When this motion is approved, I'll be able to take the resolution to the county auditor and we will be able to determine changes," The board said they will be keeping the plan the same to build a new, centralized high school, middle school and elementary school buildings on one campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.