Ohio grandmother of two young children who ate HEROIN while in her care gets 90 days in jail

Lisa Davis, 44, got 90 days in jail, followed by five years of probation after pleading guilty to a felony charge of allowing drug abuse The grandmother of two small children who swallowed heroin at her northeast Ohio home and had to be revived with an overdose drug has been sentenced to 90 days in jail. A judge on Wednesday sentenced 44-year-old Lisa Davis, of Warren, to the three-month jail term, followed by five years of probation after the woman pleaded guilty in late October to a felony charge of allowing drug abuse.

