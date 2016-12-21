Ohio grandmother of two young childre...

Ohio grandmother of two young children who ate HEROIN while in her care gets 90 days in jail

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Daily Mail

Lisa Davis, 44, got 90 days in jail, followed by five years of probation after pleading guilty to a felony charge of allowing drug abuse The grandmother of two small children who swallowed heroin at her northeast Ohio home and had to be revived with an overdose drug has been sentenced to 90 days in jail. A judge on Wednesday sentenced 44-year-old Lisa Davis, of Warren, to the three-month jail term, followed by five years of probation after the woman pleaded guilty in late October to a felony charge of allowing drug abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... Nov '16 Kev from Michigan 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Warren police stop chase suspect with taser Sep '16 LexLuther 1
News Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv... Sep '16 Go Trump 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,823

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC