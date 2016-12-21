Municipal
John J. Peterson Sr., age not listed, Warren, was ordered to pay Farmers National Bank $10,496.26 plus interest owed from Jan. 3, 2011. Cory M. Adams, 24, Center Avenue, Lisbon, was fined $280, placed on one year probation and required 40 hours community service for driving under suspension and failure to control.
